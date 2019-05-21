Cedar Rapids woman faces burglary charges after apartment incidents blocks apart

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 27-year-old Cedar Rapids woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly broke into one apartment and attempted to break into a second one. Virgie J. Cooks faces two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of May 16, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 1500 block of A Avenue NE, where a 57-year-old woman reported that Cooks had broken into her apartment and began waving a knife around while screaming and yelling.

It was also reported that Cooks threw a rock at one of the apartment windows, causing it to break, before she went inside.

While in the apartment, the woman told police that Cooks took two cellphones that belonged to her son. She then left the apartment.

Officers were notified to be on the lookout for Cooks, and she was found at about 2:10 a.m. after police received a report that a suspect was trying to break into a residence in the 1300 block of Second Avenue SE.

Police said Cooks had a knife in her possession and the two phones that were reported stolen from the apartment in the 1500 block of A Avenue NE. While officers attempted to take Cooks into custody, the complaint states she spit in the officers’ faces.

