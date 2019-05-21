Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman faces burglary charges after apartment incidents blocks apart

Virgie Cooks
Virgie Cooks

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 27-year-old Cedar Rapids woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly broke into one apartment and attempted to break into a second one. Virgie J. Cooks faces two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the early morning hours of May 16, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 1500 block of A Avenue NE, where a 57-year-old woman reported that Cooks had broken into her apartment and began waving a knife around while screaming and yelling.

It was also reported that Cooks threw a rock at one of the apartment windows, causing it to break, before she went inside.

While in the apartment, the woman told police that Cooks took two cellphones that belonged to her son. She then left the apartment.

Officers were notified to be on the lookout for Cooks, and she was found at about 2:10 a.m. after police received a report that a suspect was trying to break into a residence in the 1300 block of Second Avenue SE.

Police said Cooks had a knife in her possession and the two phones that were reported stolen from the apartment in the 1500 block of A Avenue NE. While officers attempted to take Cooks into custody, the complaint states she spit in the officers’ faces.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

CRPD seeking 3 persons of interest related to smoke shop homicides

University of Iowa Department of Public Safety announces two promotions

PETA billboard to honor 2,500 chickens killed in semi crash near West Union

After teens shot to death, students and community demand action

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Dressbarn stores to close, including 10 in Iowa

'For the People Act' deserves debate

Kentucky U.S. Sen. McConnell introduces bill making the legal smoking age 21

'Field of Dreams' site launches 30th anniversary with military salute

Century after Douglas Starch Works disaster, memories live on

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.