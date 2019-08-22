Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to 10 years for distributing meth

Police recovered meth in her home where she lived with three children

Dara Redmond
Dara Redmond

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman who had over a pound of methamphetamine in her home, where she lived with her three children, was sentenced this week in federal court to 10 years in prison.

Dara Redmond, 39, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. In a plea agreement, Redmond admitted she sold meth, which was 100 percent pure, to a confidential informant in July and November of 2018.

A sentencing document shows police later searched Redmond’s home, where her three children, under the age of 12, also lived, on Dec. 6, 2018 and recovered over pound of 100 percent pure meth.

Redmond admitted to investigators that she received over 6 pounds of ice meth from October to December of 2018, according to court documents.

Redmond had more than 12 criminal convictions, including six for theft and three were during 2017, according to sentencing documents. Three of the six convictions also occurred when Redmond was on release or probation.

Court documents show she also has previous convictions for possession of meth and other drug related offenses.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams on Wednesday also ordered Redmond to serve five years of supervised release following her prison time.

Redmond remains in jail under U.S. Marshal’s custody until she can be taken to a designated federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Nydle and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

