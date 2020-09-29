Police investigating after woman's body found on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids

Police are investigating after a body was found Monday alongside Interstate 380 South near Wright Brothers Boulevard SW.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Monday after a Department of Transportation worker notified 911 that a woman’s body had been located.

Police have not identified the woman. The department has also opted not to release any details regarding the manner of death or whether they believe foul play in involved.

“The circumstances of the death are part of an active, ongoing investigation,” the department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).

Tipsters can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

Callers are asked to reference case #2020-13819.

