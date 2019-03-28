Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 in mattress store deposits

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested Wednesday after taking $10,560 in mattress store bank deposits in November and December, according to a criminal complaint.

Victoria C. Baugh, 23, of 4013 Westover Rd. SE, had been responsible for making deposits for Midwest Mattress, 2870 Edgewood Road SW, and failed to report to work between November 20 and December 10, the complaint stated. An audit revealed that she failed to make 10 bank deposits. When contacted, Baugh “admitted she had the deposits and would take them to the bank but she never did.”

Baugh has been charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, punishable by a prison term of up to ten years.