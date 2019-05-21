Cedar Rapids woman accused of setting up motel meeting with man for robbery scheme

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a Feb. 1 robbery in which a man was pistol-whipped, police said.

Meghan L. Dreckman faces a charge of first-degree robbery.

Police said Dreckman arranged to meet a man in a room at the Budget Inn motel at 3100 16th Ave. SW.

The man was assaulted by a male accomplice, while another accomplice — identified as Malik Muhammad — took the man’s cellphone and cash, according to police.

Police said the pistol-whipping resulted in injuries.

Muhammad also faces a charge of first-degree robbery.

In connection with another incident in which he is accused of using torture, Muhammad faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and false use of credit cards/ATM cards. Those charges were filed in March, court records show.

He also is accused of first-degree robbery after fingerprints tied him to a 2018 robbery in which a store clerk was held at knifepoint, police said.

Dreckman was arrested Sunday, according to court records. She is being held at Linn County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

