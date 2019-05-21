Public Safety

Cedar Rapids woman accused of setting up motel meeting with man for robbery scheme

Police say the victim was pistol-whipped and robbed of cash, cellphone

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a Feb. 1 robbery in which a man was pistol-whipped, police said.

Meghan L. Dreckman faces a charge of first-degree robbery.

Police said Dreckman arranged to meet a man in a room at the Budget Inn motel at 3100 16th Ave. SW.

The man was assaulted by a male accomplice, while another accomplice — identified as Malik Muhammad — took the man’s cellphone and cash, according to police.

Police said the pistol-whipping resulted in injuries.

Muhammad also faces a charge of first-degree robbery.

In connection with another incident in which he is accused of using torture, Muhammad faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and false use of credit cards/ATM cards. Those charges were filed in March, court records show.

He also is accused of first-degree robbery after fingerprints tied him to a 2018 robbery in which a store clerk was held at knifepoint, police said.

Dreckman was arrested Sunday, according to court records. She is being held at Linn County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2019 winter busiest ever for overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids

Two Cedar Rapids teens charged with firearms get lower bail, pretrial release

Linn County Sheriff's Office receives certification from Credible Law Enforcement Organization

Chris Soules settles with Mosher family for $2.4 million

Former West Union officer, Sierra Fox, sues city

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

Mount Mercy President announces plans to leave next summer

Chew on this: Boston Fish is saved, Louie's Scoreboard is not, and more restaurant news

VIDEO: Ford to use walking robots with self-driving vans for package deliveries

Iowa City Downtown District announces new Nighttime Mayor, Joe Reilly

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.