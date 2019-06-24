Public Safety

Woman who crashed into a house while fleeing police has died

Cedar Rapids Police Department photo of a car that rolled into a house, resulting in life-threatening injuries on June 20, 2019.
CEDAR RAPIDS — A woman who fled police and was critically injured in a rollover crash last week has died, police said.

Notification that Wendy S. Muller, 41, had died came Thursday morning, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department,

Muller suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving hit a parked car and a light pole, rolled over and struck a house at 1021 First Ave. SW.

Police said the crash came after police noticed the Jeep has expired registration tags and attempted a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, Muller took off, running a stop sign at 10th Street and Eighth Avenue SW and speeding down Eighth Avenue SW, police said.

The police department said officers lost sight of the Jeep as it crossed railroad tracks, but a bicyclist caught their attention and pointed toward 11th Street SW to indicate where Muller had gone.

When officers caught up to the Jeep, they found the vehicle had crashed.

The driver was taken to a hospital with what emergency responders described as potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. No one else was in the vehicle.

