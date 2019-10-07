Cedar Rapids traffic cameras issue more than 26,400 citations in first month

In the first 31 days after the automated traffic enforcement cameras started issuing citations again, data from the Cedar Rapids Police Department shows a total of 26,424 drivers received tickets for red light or speed violations.

The vast majority of those citations — 26,103 — were for speed violations from cameras installed in eight locations, including four along Interstate 380. The city’s four red-light cameras — at First Ave. and 10th Street East, Edgewood Road and 42nd Street NE, First Avenue and L Street SW and Williams Blvd and 16th Avenue SW — issued the remaining 321 citations.

Between Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2016, the last full year the speed cameras operated, 148,717 violations were captured by the cameras, for an average of 2,860 per week.

July’s stats show the most tickets — 12,293 — were issued from the speed camera on the southbound side of I-380 at J Avenue NE and the top speed recorded there was 96 miles per hour, 41 mph over the 55-mph speed limit.

Another speed camera on the northbound side of I-380 at J Avenue NE issued the second highest number of tickets, coming in at 10,615 citations, and 2,618 tickets were issued by the cameras on the northbound side of the interstate at Diagonal Drive SW. The highest speeds recorded at those locations were 96 and 83 mph respectively.

The remaining interstate cameras — at I-380 South and First Ave. SW and northbound Center Point Road at Collins Road — issued a combined total of 326 tickets.

But tickets weren’t the cameras’ only impact.

Between May 2017 and June 2019, when the cameras had stopped issuing tickets, police said the average number of crashes per month doubled, rising from 3.22 to 6.54. However, since the ATE system was reactivated and began once again issuing citations, the total number of crashes in July was reduced to three, one of which resulted in injuries.

The I-380 cameras stopped ticketing in 2017, and the other cameras were deactivated in 2018 because of two lawsuits. The Iowa Supreme Court sided with Cedar Rapids in both cases, clearing the way for the city to reactivate the cameras, which it did June 1.

Drivers were given a 30-day grace period, when the cameras issued 84,700 warnings, including 810 for red-light violations.

The cameras began issuing citations July 1.

At that time, police department also redeployed its mobile speed camera, which is mounted in a white Chevrolet Malibu — placing it in areas where residents have voiced concern about vehicles speeding through their neighborhoods.

That unit only issued one ticket in July.

Once a violation is recorded, the camera citations go through two reviews — first by Sensys Gatso, the vendor that provided the cameras, and then by a Cedar Rapids police officer — before it is mailed to the vehicle owner.

During the review process, officers examine all available data including images and video to determine whether a speeding or red light violation occurred, according to the police department. And in some cases, violations might be rejected. Reasons for that rejection can include an unclear view of a vehicle’s license plate, weather related factors — such as sliding through an intersection, or an authorized emergency vehicle responding to an incident.

Since the cameras were installed in 2010, there has been a 62 percent reduction in injury crashes on I-380 in Cedar Rapids and a 37 percent reduction in overall crashes, according to public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow.

Additionally, one fatal crash was recorded on I-380 between 2010 and 2017 when the cameras were activated. Seven fatal crashes occurred between 2003 and 2009, before the cameras, Buelow said.

Since the cameras were turned off on the interstate in May 2017, the number of crashes increased to 6.54 per month with 1.35 crashes per month resulting in injury and one fatal crash.

The city previously forecast the cameras would bring in $4.7 million in revenue in the first year of operation. But the city has struggled to collect fines, with about 45 percent of violations in the last full year of operation going unpaid.

Of the proceeds, $1.7 million is earmarked to pay Gatso, with the going to hire 10 officers and an administrator to help process the tickets.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com