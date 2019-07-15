Three teens face robbery charges in Cedar Rapids armed attack

CEDAR RAPIDS — Three teens faces robbery charges after a man flagged down patrol officers over the weekend to report he’d been confronted at gunpoint.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were conducting a traffic stop Saturday at First Avenue and Third Street SW when a man alerted them he had been robbed at gunpoint of his wallet, a gold chain and cash.

Police said the 19-year-old victim told investigators he had been communicating over social media with Sadaris A. Noye, 17, of Cedar Rapids, and had made plans to go “hang out” at Noye’s home. But once the man got into a backyard near an alleyway in the 700 block of Second Avenue SW, police said, he was robbed by Noye and two others.

The two others, identified as Brent Lee Robinson, 17, of Cedar Rapids, and Patrick L. Lucas, 18, of Marion, were both armed, police said. At some point during the robbery, each had pointed a loaded gun at the victim, police said. The victim reported he also was hit on the head during the incident.

The juveniles are being charged as adults. Noye faces a charge of first-degree robbery, according to court records, while Lucas and Robinson each face charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, carrying weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

