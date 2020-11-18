Cedar Rapids Subway robbed at gunpoint

A Subway in southwest Cedar Rapids was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

At 8 p.m., police were called to 555 Gateway Place SW, where Subway employees reported the store was just robbed at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The suspect, who fled the store on foot with cash, was described as a male in his late 30s, armed with a handgun.

Cedar Rapids police officers and a K-9 unit from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but the suspect was not found.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.