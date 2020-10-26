Police arrest three men on stolen weapons charges in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Three people were arrested after stolen handguns were found in their possession.

When officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had driven through a stop sign at 11th Street and 22nd Avenue SW at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, a passenger exited and fled on foot, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Officers gave chase and apprehended Donta P. Underwood, 18, in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of 19th Avenue SW.

Underwood possessed a stolen handgun, ammunition and marijuana, police said. The handgun had been reported stolen June 10 from an unlocked vehicle that was parked on Bezdek Drive NW.

At 5:29 p.m., officers located the vehicle in the 1100 block of 21st Avenue SW. Police said Torrence M. Warr, 18, and Jentry D. Chambers, 20, were inside.

Chambers was found to be in possession of a loaded magazine and marijuana, police said.

Chambers was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, manner of conveyance-loaded gun, attempt to elude and failure to obey traffic control device.

Police said Chambers also had an AR-15 rifle in the trunk of the vehicle, not in a case and with a magazine inserted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

While being interviewed by investigators, Chambers admitted to discarding a handgun from the vehicle into an alleyway, police said. The handgun was recovered by officers near the 1100 block of 21st Avenue SW.

The handgun was reported stolen Oct. 12 from an unlocked vehicle parked in residential driveway on 34th Street NE, police said.

Warr was arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen weapons and carrying weapons.

Underwood was arrested and charged with two counts of carrying concealed weapons and trafficking stolen weapons, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and interference with official acts with a firearm.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com