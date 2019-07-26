Cedar Rapids man arrested in stolen vehicle after hit-and-run crash

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly involved in a hit-and-run wreck while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Curtis L. Kelley, 26, was driving as stole 2008 Ford Taurus when he was involved in a hit-and-run wreck near Edgewood Road and 33rd Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids.

Once in custody, police said Kelley admitted to investigators that he had taken the vehicle.

Kelley faces a charge of second-degree theft. He is currently being held at Linn County Jail.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com