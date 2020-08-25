IOWA DERECHO 2020

Man accused of stealing generator, punching property owner in NW Cedar Rapids

Hevon W. Houke
Hevon W. Houke
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

01:10PM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Man accused of stealing generator, punching property owner in NW Cedar ...

10:19AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Fewer than 300 in Linn County without power more than two weeks after ...

06:30AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Immigrants driven from apartments in Iowa derecho ask: What comes next ...

12:01AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapid ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

Police arrested a 27-year-old man last week after he allegedly assaulted a property owner while stealing a generator and a pressure washer.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Hevon W. Houke faces charges of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He also has an active warrant for a probation violation for third-degree attempted burglary and operation without owners consent, police said.

Police said officers were called at about 7:15 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of 21st Street NW for the report of a theft. The theft was reported when the 54-year-old property owner realized his house no longer had power.

While in route, police were notified that the property owner had located the located the suspect in a vehicle behind First Open Bible Church, police said. The suspect of the vehicle punched the victim and took off.

Police said the generator and pressure washer were stolen out of the victim’s backyard and the victim was able to provide investigators with a description of the suspect.

A short time later, another individual reported to police officers that they observed suspicious activity behind a residence in the 700 block of 19th Street NW.

The description of the individual matched the description of the assailant described by the victim, police said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Officers went to that location and observed Houke behind a shed with the both the generator and power washer described by the victim as stolen.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Linn County Jail.

Officers said they also found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the vehicle that Houke was allegedly using during the theft.

There is an ongoing investigation into this case as there may be other individuals involved with Houke, police said.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

01:10PM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Man accused of stealing generator, punching property owner in NW Cedar ...

10:19AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Fewer than 300 in Linn County without power more than two weeks after ...

06:30AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Immigrants driven from apartments in Iowa derecho ask: What comes next ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Fewer than 300 in Linn County without power more than two weeks after derecho

Immigrants driven from apartments in Iowa derecho ask: What comes next?

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 25

Less than 1 percent of Linn County without power 2 weeks after derecho

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa State reports another 130 positive COVID-19 cases

Iowa students and parents make hard back-to-school choices

Duane Arnold nuclear plant won't restart after Iowa derecho damage

Iowa just reported first coronavirus death of a child. How common is that?

University of Iowa reports 107 students have COVID-19; four employees

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.