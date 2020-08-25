Man accused of stealing generator, punching property owner in NW Cedar Rapids

Police arrested a 27-year-old man last week after he allegedly assaulted a property owner while stealing a generator and a pressure washer.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Hevon W. Houke faces charges of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He also has an active warrant for a probation violation for third-degree attempted burglary and operation without owners consent, police said.

Police said officers were called at about 7:15 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of 21st Street NW for the report of a theft. The theft was reported when the 54-year-old property owner realized his house no longer had power.

While in route, police were notified that the property owner had located the located the suspect in a vehicle behind First Open Bible Church, police said. The suspect of the vehicle punched the victim and took off.

Police said the generator and pressure washer were stolen out of the victim’s backyard and the victim was able to provide investigators with a description of the suspect.

A short time later, another individual reported to police officers that they observed suspicious activity behind a residence in the 700 block of 19th Street NW.

The description of the individual matched the description of the assailant described by the victim, police said.

Officers went to that location and observed Houke behind a shed with the both the generator and power washer described by the victim as stolen.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Linn County Jail.

Officers said they also found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the vehicle that Houke was allegedly using during the theft.

There is an ongoing investigation into this case as there may be other individuals involved with Houke, police said.

