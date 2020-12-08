Public Safety

Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man showed up at an emergency room Monday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, who had been shot in the leg, arrived at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital at 10:35 p.m., according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said it is believed the man was shot in the parking lot of Westdale Court Apartments in the 2100 block of Westdale Drive SW.

No additional information has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

