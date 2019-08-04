Public Safety

Cedar Rapids shots fired incidents, injuries over weekend

The Gazette

Cedar Rapids police responded to three shots-fired incidents overnight Friday to Saturday morning, with two injured by gunfire.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, where a patient had been taken by personal vehicle for a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to a news release. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of 17th Street SE. Officers discovered a home had been struck but there were no reported injuries.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been injured in a shooting at 1540 B Ave. NE. Upon arrival, officers found the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to a finger. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings though police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

In less than a minute, Ohio gunman kills nine people, including sister

Marion man sentenced to 50 years in fatal shooting of AnnaElise Edgeton

Iowa City seeking to replace car and body camera systems

Iowa man deported from China charged with importing synthetic drugs

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Renters beware: Some Iowa City-area landlords charging 'reservation deposits'

Leaky faucets lead to look at equity in Cedar Rapids

'Many killed' in shooting at Walmart in El Paso; suspect in custody

Miller: Saying I-Voters is secure is not enough

Honduran family from migrant caravan awaits asylum hearing

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.