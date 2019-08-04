Cedar Rapids shots fired incidents, injuries over weekend

Cedar Rapids police responded to three shots-fired incidents overnight Friday to Saturday morning, with two injured by gunfire.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, where a patient had been taken by personal vehicle for a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to a news release. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of 17th Street SE. Officers discovered a home had been struck but there were no reported injuries.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been injured in a shooting at 1540 B Ave. NE. Upon arrival, officers found the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to a finger. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings though police are continuing to investigate the incidents.