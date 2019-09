A man and a woman were injured Saturday morning in a shots-fired incident on First Avenue West in Cedar Rapids.

Before 7 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue West for shots fired, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man had been wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and Cedar Rapids police are continuing to investigate the incident.