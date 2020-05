CEDAR RAPIDS — A woman was shot Sunday night in Cedar Rapids.

Officers called to the 600 block of 15th Street SE around 8:12 p.m. found a woman suffered from a non-life-threatening injury, according to a Cedar Rapids police news release. She was taken to a hospital.

Police said there are no arrests yet in the shooting investigation.

