Public Safety

Police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in Friday shooting in SE Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred near Bever Avenue and 19th Street SE
Cedar Rapids police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred near Bever Avenue and 19th Street SE on Friday, September 11. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 4-door Toyota Corolla with out-of-state plates, possibly Florida. The suspect vehicle is believed to have damage to the rear end of the vehicle. (Home surveillance photo/Cedar Rapids Police Department)
/

Police are working to identify a suspect vehicle after a shooting incident Friday in southeast Cedar Rapids left one person injured.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called at about 8:20 a.m. to Bever Avenue and 19th Street SE for shooting incident.

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year old man near the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and 19th Street SE who had sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said two vehicles were believed to be involved in the shooting.

One of those vehicles, police said, is believed to be a silver four-door Toyota Corolla with out-of-state plates, possibly from Florida.

Police said the vehicle was captured on a home surveillance system in the area of the shooting. Investigators believe the gunshots were fired from the suspect vehicle, into another vehicle, injuring the male victim.

Police said the Corolla is believed to have damage to the rear end of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

