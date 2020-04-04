Public Safety

One person injured in Cedar Rapids shooting Saturday

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting on Bever Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Rebecca F.
Police investigate at the scene of a shooting on Bever Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday near Bever Avenue and 21st Street SE in Cedar Rapids.

Just before 5 p.m., Cedar Rapids police responded to 2039 Bever Ave. SE, where they found the victim outside and provided medical treatment along with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.

No suspects are in custoday as of Saturday evening and an investigation is ongoing. Witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected at the scene.

 

