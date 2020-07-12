Cedar Rapids police seek man they think shot and wounded woman

CEDAR RAPIDS — A woman was shot and injured Sunday morning and police said they were searching for the man they believe to be her assailant.

Officers responded at 8:38 a.m. to a report of shots fired at 1500 Oakland Road NE, where they found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, but police said they had no updates in her condition.

A 24-year-old man police believe shot her was still at large, police said about midday Sunday.

Police said that, based on early information, the two were arguing when the woman was shot.

The shooting marked the third serious gunfire incident Cedar Rapids police have responded to this weekend.

Officers also were investigating a homicide early Sunday in southwest Cedar Rapids. And police were investigating a shooting they think happened Saturday in the 600 block of 16th Avenue SW after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital seeking treatment.

