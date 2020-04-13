Public Safety

Montour man sentenced to 10 years for sexually abusing a child

Judge says this violent act 'caused incalculable harm' to 13-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 22-year-old Meskwaki man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl who was reported as missing last year.

Damon Whitebreast, 22, of Montour, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sex abuse of a minor. Evidence showed that Whitebreast sexually abused the girl on at least two occasions.

This case went through federal court because federal prosecutors can pursue certain offenses involving Native Americans or if crimes are committed on tribal lands.

Court documents showed Whitebreast hid the child from them when law enforcement came to look for the child at his residence.

The Meskwaki Nation Police Department received a report from her family that she went missing in June of last year. The family then received a tip that the 13-year-old may be at Whitebreast’s home on the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi settlement.

Court documents showed Whitebreast denied the girl was in his home but she was hiding, under his directions, in his bedroom.

When authorities returned about two hours later, Whitebreast told them the girl ran into the woods and hid.

Later, a relative found the girl walking along the side of a road and took her home.

Authorities also had evidence of a phone message from Whitebreast to the girl, asking her to meet him, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams, during sentencing, said this was a “crime of violence that caused incalculable harm to a 13-year-old” victim. He sentenced Whitebreast to 10 years in prison and ordered him to pay a $30,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release

Whitebreast will remain in jail under the U.S. Marshals Service until he is taken to a federal prison.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

