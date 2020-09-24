Cedar Rapids schools custodian convicted of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids schools custodian was convicted Thursday of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl over a one-year period and faces up to 40 years in prison.

Michael Lynn Beard, 53, pleaded to four counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He admitted, during the hearing, to at least four separate sexual acts with the girl between June 11, 2018 and July 28, 2019 at a residence in Cedar Rapids.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl, now 15, told authorities Beard started sexually abusing her when she was 13.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte, after the hearing, said she agreed to amend the charges to that one year period of time in exchange for Beard’s pleas to all four counts. Beard was adamant that the girl was 14-years-old when the abuse happened. The victim, however, said it started when she was 13, Schulte noted.

According to the complaint, the sexual abuse incidents didn’t occur on school grounds.

Beard has been a custodian in a dozen schools in the Cedar Rapids Community School District for the past 27 years. He most recently worked at Madison Elementary School, according to the district.

Before working at Madison Elementary, Beard worked at Hoover, Grant, Pierce, Coolidge, Truman and Arthur elementary schools; at McKinley, Harding and Taft middle schools; and at Jefferson and Kennedy high schools.

The district placed Beard on administrative leave when he was arrested.

District officials didn’t respond Thursday to email request regarding his current employment status.

Sixth Judicial District Senior Judge Robert Sosalla, during the hearing, told Beard he was pleading to forcible felonies, which means he isn’t eligible for a suspended or a deferred sentence.

The prosecution, as part of the plea agreement, will not make a sentencing recommendation to the judge, but a judge could sentence him to consecutive sentences for a total of up to 40 years in prison, Sosalla added.

Sosalla said Beard also will be ordered at sentencing to serve a special sentence of lifetime parole because this is a sex offense, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He also told Beard this is considered a predatory offense and if he commits another sexual offense in the future, his prison time would be enhanced.

Beard, who was out on bail, was taken into custody following the hearing.

His sentencing is set for Nov. 17 in Linn County District Court.

