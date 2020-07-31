Suspect sought after man grabs woman, steals her phone at Noelridge Park in Cedar Rapids

Public Safety

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating a robbery reported Thursday night near Noelridge Park.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a woman told police she was walking on the roadway near Noelridge Park, in the 4700 block of Golf Street NE, around 9 p.m. when a man walked by and attempted to talk to her.

Police said the woman kept walking and noticed a light gray KIA sport utility vehicle pull up next to her, and the same man exited the vehicle and started asking for directions.

The woman said he approached her, grabbed her by the neck and stole her cellphone.

Police said the woman struck the man, then he left.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

