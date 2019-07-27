Operation Quickfind: Quinlynn O'Hara

CEDAR RAPIDS — An Operation Quickfind has been issued for a missing teen.

Cedar Rapids police say Quinlynn Ross O’Hara, 18, on Meadow Lane NE in Cedar Rapids at 9 p.m. Friday. He is described as white, blond, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right wrist that says “Lexi” and a tattoo on his left bicep of a witch-like girl above a ghost. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe down the legs, a black hoodie/sweatshirt/jacket, and possibly white Nike shoes. According to the report, Quinlynn is bipolar and schizophrenic with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), ODD (oppositional defiant disorder), conduct disorder, anxiety, depression, and has suicidal ideations. The report states he’s typically medicated, but hasn’t been taking his medications for approximately 1 month.

Anyone with information on Quinlynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police at (319) 285-5491.