Public Safety

Operation Quickfind: Quinlynn O'Hara

/
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — An Operation Quickfind has been issued for a missing teen.

Cedar Rapids police say Quinlynn Ross O’Hara, 18, on Meadow Lane NE in Cedar Rapids at 9 p.m. Friday. He is described as white, blond, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right wrist that says “Lexi” and a tattoo on his left bicep of a witch-like girl above a ghost. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a white stripe down the legs, a black hoodie/sweatshirt/jacket, and possibly white Nike shoes. According to the report, Quinlynn is bipolar and schizophrenic with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), ODD (oppositional defiant disorder), conduct disorder, anxiety, depression, and has suicidal ideations. The report states he’s typically medicated, but hasn’t been taking his medications for approximately 1 month.

Anyone with information on Quinlynn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police at (319) 285-5491.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cody Brown told police his girlfriend's injury was 'freak accident'

Police: Man entered northeast Cedar Rapids home, stole resident's wallet

Walker man accused of sexually abusing autistic teen

Cedar Rapids man arrested in stolen vehicle after hit-and-run crash

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Warren outshines Biden in race to build Iowa 2020 ground game

Ole Miss frat brothers brought guns to an Emmett Till memorial. They're not the first

Ease hemp restrictions

U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall

On Iowa Politics Podcast: A Veep Visit, is Iowa a Toss-Up, and the Mueller Hearings

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.