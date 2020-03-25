Cedar Rapids police urge public to use online reporting tools

CEDAR RAPIDS — To protect the health and safety of officers, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking the community to use its online reporting tools for non-emergency incidents, crimes that are not in progress or other potential law violations that don’t require an officer to respond.

The online reporting tools are at cedar-rapids.org/police.

After an online form is submitted, a police employee will follow up by phone or electronic means.

The $5 fee for police records is suspended. Most public records requests can be accepted over the telephone or electronically and provided to the requester electronically.

Officers are continuing to patrol, respond to calls for service and enforce law violations to during the COVID-19 crisis, but first responders are trying to limit face-to-face contact to situations where it’s necessary.

The use of online reporting tools will help officers as they continue to practice appropriate social distancing, police said.

For emergencies, call 911. If urgent assistance is needed and the online tools are not an option, call (319) 286-5491.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com