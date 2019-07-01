Cedar Rapids Police: Two men arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen vehicle

Cedar Rapids police arrested two men over the weekend after they were allegedly seen driving in a stolen vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase through the city’s southeast neighborhoods.

According to the criminal complaint, officers on patrol at about 7 p.m. on Saturday observed a silver 2009 Hyundai Accent with two male occupants inside driving in the area 15th Street and Bever Avenue SE.

The vehicle, police said, had been reported taken between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday from the 5500 block of Sixth Street SW. The keys had been left in the vehicle, police said.

When officers activated their lights and sirens and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the complaint states the vehicle took off.

Police gave chase, according to the complaint, as vehicle sped through the southeast neighborhood at speeds that were 25 miles per hour or more over the posted limit. At one point, police said, the vehicle was clocked going 80 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

During the pursuit, police said the pursuing officers witnessed the Hyundai strike multiple objects, including an Alliant Energy electrical box in an alleyway between 15th Street and Camburn Street SE.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the pursuing officer backed off and ended the chase when the vehicle blew through stop signs and other traffic control devices as well as passed several cars “in an unsafe manner.”

The vehicle was located a short time later parked in the 1400 block of Third Avenue SE. The two occupants — who were identified as Daniel Leroy Hodges, 23, of Coralville, and Thomas Lavelle Preyear, 53, of Iowa City — were found hiding in the area, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter, Buelow said, and moved in to take the two men into custody. Preyear was arrested in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, police said, while Hodges was found hiding underneath the deck of a residence in the 1400 block of Third Avenue SE.

Police said a glass pipe that is used to smoke methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle’s driver side door.

Hodges faces charges of second-degree theft, attempt to elude, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations. Police said Hodges also has an active warrant out of Johnson County charging him with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Preyear faces charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and interfere with official acts. Police said he also has an active warrant out of Bremer County charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia and a second warrant in Johnson County for drug charges.

