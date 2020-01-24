Police stop Cedar Rapids man in stolen vehicle, find drugs, paraphernalia in the car

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Friday, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen vehicles, drugs and paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, officers initiated a traffic stop, pulling Scotty R. Meier, 23, over in the area of Eighth Avenue and Eighth Street SW.

During the stop, officers determined the vehicle Meier was driving was stolen, according to the complaint, and Meier was taken into custody.

Police said s subsequent search of the vehicle turned up needles, scales, straws and an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine.

Meier faces charges of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.

