Cedar Rapids Police responded Tuesday night to the northwest quadrant of the city to investigate reports of shots fired.

According to a media release, officers were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to the 1100 block of 10th Street NW.

During the course of the investigation, officers noted damage to a residence and officers collected casings from the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

