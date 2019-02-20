Tuesday evening shooting victim in critical condition

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are continuing to investigate after one man was left critically injured following a shooting Tuesday evening in the Moundview neighborhood.

According to the police department, officers responded at about 6:10 p.m. to the 1800 block of A Avenue NE after it was reported shots were fired in the area. While at that scene, the police department said officers received word that a male shooting victim was sitting in a vehicle near Franklin Middle School at 300 20th Street NE.

Officers said they found the 20-year-old man had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Based on the investigation, the police department said it does not believe the shooting was random. Police said shell casings were found in the alley of the 1800 block of A Avenue NE, but did not release additional details.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 800-272-7463.

