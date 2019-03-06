Cedar Rapids Police seeking help identifying alleged credit card thief

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

According to a report from Cedar Rapids Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow, the suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card at multiple businesses in Cedar Rapids and Coralville on February 16, 2019. The suspect can be seen in the images included above.

If you can identify the individual in the photographs or have any other tips related to this case, please call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5756 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Please reference case #2019-02466.