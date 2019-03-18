Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police seek women shown stealing hundreds of dollars in baby food

Two women are shown on surveillance footage from March 3, 2019, at the Hy-Vee at 235 Oakland Rd NE in Cedar Rapids. Police suspect the two women of stealing more than $800 worth of babyfood before leaving in a dark-colored SUV. (submitted photo)
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying two female suspects from a theft from the Oakland Road Hy-Vee in early March.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say the two suspects were captured on surveillance footage from the Hy-Vee at 235 Oakland Rd NE, taking over $800 worth of baby food from the store before leaving in “possibly a dark colored smaller SUV.”

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for citizens who can identify the individuals in the surveillance photographs to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5409 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

If you text in information you can continue to trade information with an investigator and text STOP to opt out at any time. The police ask that responders reference the March 3 Hy-Vee theft.

