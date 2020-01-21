Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police seek help to identify suspects in several home invasions

Cedar Rapids police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying home invasion suspects that have targeted homes in three quadrants of the city over the past week.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, between three and six young black males wearing ski masks have entered four homes since January 14, displaying a firearm and taking cellphones, gaming systems, money and weapons during the burglaries.

Police provided this list of addresses, dates and times for the incidents:

• Tuesday, January 14 — 7:26 p.m. in the 3300 block of Rosewood Court NE

• Sunday, January 19 — 2:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 15th Street NE

• Sunday, January 19 — 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Higley Avenue SE

• Monday, January 20 — 9:24 p.m. in the 2400 block of 25th Street SW

Police are encouraging residents to review any surveillance footage they may have that might show suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact CRPD at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message type 5227 and the tip.

