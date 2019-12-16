Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police seek help finding man on illegal shopping spree with stolen credit cards

Theft suspect who allegedly has been using stolen credit cards to purchase items at several businesses throughout Cedar Rapids. (Surveillance photos via Cedar Rapids Police Department)
The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in a string of thefts using stolen credit cards in Cedar Rapids.

Police say that the man has used the cards in several businesses throughout Cedar Rapids. The suspect is pictured in the attached surveillance photographs attached to this post. The photo of the suspect’s vehicle is also included.

Cedar Rapids police are urging anyone who can identify the individual in the surveillance photographs to call the police at (319) 286-5756 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. Once the tipsters connect via text, they can continue to trade information with an investigator and text STOP to opt out at any time. Police ask that those with information reference case #2019-18534.

 

