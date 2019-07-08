Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police say man stole $1,500 in wiring from ESCO Electric job site

Warrant has been issued for female accomplice

Harrison Meyer
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police arrested a man over the weekend who is accused of breaking into a ESCO Electric job site and stealing electrical wiring valued at more than $1,500.

ESCO Electric reported a burglary June 4 at 101 50th Ave. SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. The company reported 10 spools of electric wiring were stolen.

That same morning, police took a report at C&C Recycling, where a 27-year-old woman sold a large amount of wiring.

According to the police department, she admitted to investigators that she knew the wire was stolen.

Investigators determined Harrison T. Meyer, 31, broke into the job site, took the wiring and used the woman’s 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan to transport it.

Meyer was served with an arrest warrant the following day at Linn County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.

The police department did not identify Meyer’s accomplice, but public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

