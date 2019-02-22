Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids that injured 19-year-old

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

A 19-year-old man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Friday afternoon after Cedar Rapids police responded to a report of shots fired.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, at 1:04 p.m. Friday police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 18th Street SW. As officers arrived, they discovered a garage and vehicle had been struck by gunfire at the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue SW. Meanwhile, police determined later that the young man who had been shot had been transported by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment of a “gunshot wound to a lower extremity” before officers had arrived on scene.

Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting had involved “several gunshot rounds” shot from a passing vehicle. Investigators also believe that this attack was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence, according to the release.

This is an active ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time. Police are encouraging anyone with information about this case to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463)

This incident comes days after a 20-year-old man in northeast Cedar Rapids was put into critical condition by another shooting police believe to be targeted.

The Gazette

