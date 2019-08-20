Cedar Rapids police respond to reported homicide, barricaded subject to find call was 'swatting' hoax

Cedar Rapids police say they responded Monday night to a possible homicide and barricaded subject, only to learn they had responded to an incident of “swatting.”

Swatting refers to a criminal act in which the subject calls 911 to report a serious crime — such as a bomb threat, a homicide or a hostage situation — in order to elicit a swift and heavy police response to a particular residence or area.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Monday night’s call came in at about 11:30 p.m. The caller, according to public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow, reported a shooting and possible homicide in the 1700 block of Wolf River Lane NW. Further information, Buelow said, indicated the shooting suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.

The call, Buelow said, triggered the deployment of the department’s Special Response Team.

After more than two hours, Buelow said police determined there had been no shooting and no homicide. Instead, he said, investigators determine the call was a hoax intended to activate a SWAT response.

The situation, Buelow said, was resolved peacefully shortly before 2 a.m.

Buelow said the investigation is ongoing.

