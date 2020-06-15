Cedar Rapids police respond to Friday night report of shots fired

Public Safety

Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in which property was damaged. No injuries were reported, according to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release.

At 9:29 p.m. June 12, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 10th Street NW. According to the release, police found damage caused by bullets on a house, garage, and vehicle at one property on that block, as well as shell casings. They also located and recovered a stolen vehicle in the area.

Police took a 15-year-old male they found at the scene into custody for seven fugitive warrants for Violation of Court Orders involving Assault, Theft, and Interference with Official Acts. He has been placed in the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center, the release stated.

