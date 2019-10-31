Cedar Rapids police respond to 48 crashes in three hours Thursday morning

Cedar Rapids police responded to 48 crashes Thursday morning in just three hours — between 7 and 10 a.m. — according to data provided by the department.

Most of the crashes occurred on First Ave, Interstate 380 and Edgewood Road, police said, but none resulted in serious injury.

On Tuesday, police said officers responded to more than 20 wrecks between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to slick road conditions.

In one Thursday morning incident, a jackknifed truck shut down traffic on Interstate 380 south near Toddville for nearly two hours. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m., authorities said. Crews cleared the wreckage and reopened the roadway around 8:20.

Locally, a crash on Mount Vernon Road, just east of Cedar Rapids, was closed overnight due to a crash that resulted in downed power lines.

Authorities said 26-year-old Sabrina Harris of Cedar Rapids lost control of her westbound vehicle at about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday on Mount Vernon Road near Bertram Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Harris struck a utility pole, which knocked down power lines.

Harris was not hurt in the crash.

Mount Vernon Road reopened at about 9:15 Thursday morning.

The City of Cedar Rapids said plow operations began Wednesday night. Routes, according to the city’s website, are prioritized based on traffic volumes with “main arterial routes” and emergency snow routes — such as First Avenue — taking priority, followed by connecter streets 9 such as H Avenue NE or Johnson Avenue NW — and finally residential and side streets.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said it deployed about 240 plows throughout the state starting at 5:30 a.m.

Despite that, the agency warned that roads — and especially bridges and overpasses — may still be icy and slick.

“Buckle up, slow down and allow plenty of space between vehicles,” the DOT cautioned.

