Cedar Rapids police officer who fatally shot homicide suspect identified

Authorities have identified the Cedar Rapids Police Officer who fatally shot a suspect on Feb. 20 while responding to a fatal stabbing incident at a motel in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Kyzer Moore remains on paid leave after he fatally shot 39-year-old Arnell States, who had fatally stabbed his wife and injured another woman at the Rodeway Inn, 4011 16th Ave. SW.

States died at a local hospital three days later.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers had responded to the motel just before 2 a.m. Feb. 20 for reports of a disturbance.

When Officer Moore arrived at the scene where he found 34-year-old Katrina Brinson had been fatally stabbed and another woman was injured.

Police said the two women directed Moore to a man who was fleeing to motel. Moore went after the man — who was later identified as States — and fired shots during an encounter with him.

It is unclear what happened between the two men leading up to the shooting, and investigators have not said whether States was armed.

Brinson was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later. The second woman — age 32 — was treated and released.

States and Brinson were married.

Police said the stabbing was the second domestic incident between States and Brinson in less than 24 hours.

The previous morning officers had been called to the couple’s residence at 1531 Washington Ave. SE for a domestic disturbance.

Police said Brinson accused States of strangling her for about five seconds, and investigators noted scratches on Brinson’s neck. States said it was self-defense because Brinson was trying to scratch his face, police said.

Police said officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor or who initiated the altercation. Both individuals had injuries and were arguing, and both were arrested and taken to the Linn County Jail.

They each were released after about four hours, the Sheriff’s Office said, after the Linn County Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.

Brinson’s family told The Gazette that States had been abusive for roughly two years since the couple had gotten married. Brinson had six children — three with States.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. Once completed, Moore’s interview — which DCI said was voluntary on Moore’s part — along with the investigative facts will be forwarded to the Linn County Attorney for review.

Moore has been and officer with the police department for 3.5 years, according to the DCI.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said Moore is a patrol officer assigned to the police department’s patrol division.

“There are no previous officer-involved shooting incidents involving Office Moore discharging his firearm.” he said.

