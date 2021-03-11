CEDAR RAPIDS — Police have identified the man and woman who were thrown from a motorcycle Tuesday night when it struck a sedan on northbound Interstate 380 near Wilson Avenue SW.

Dylan James Armstrong, 26 — who was driving — and Aleece Kimberly Stackis, 22, both of Cedar Rapids, sustained serious injuries when the 2006 Honda motorcycle struck a 2018 Toyota Avalon, according to Cedar Rapids police.

Armstrong and Stackis remain hospitalized at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, police said.

Both vehicles were heading north on I-380 at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Randy Michael Sieren, 43, of Hiawatha, was not injured.

The wreck shut down northbound I-380 for about four hours.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

