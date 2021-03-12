Public Safety

18-year-old arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS — An 18-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he was seen driving a stolen vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase.

Cedar Rapids police said an officer observed a 2006 Pontiac Torrent with no license plates at a stoplight at 2:22 a.m. March 6 near the Interstate 380 on-ramp at Glass Road NE.

Police said the officer noticed the Torrent matched the description of a vehicle Marion Police Department were pursuing before discontinuing the chase near First Avenue and Collins Road NE.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver ran the red light and continued onto I-380 southbound.

Officers gave chase, pursuing the driver as he traveled through southwest Cedar Rapids at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The chase lasted 19 minutes, police said, finally coming to an end in the 6600 block of 76th Avenue SW when the car went into a ditch, and the driver — identified as Zachary Albert Akers — was taken into custody.

Police said the Pontiac Torrent was reported stolen at 1:40 a.m. — about 45 minutes before the officer initiated the traffic stop. The vehicle had been left unlocked and running outside Kum & Go at 1420 Mount Vernon Rd. SE.

Akers is charged with second-degree theft, attempt to elude and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, as well as multiple traffic violations.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

