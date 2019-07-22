Public Safety

C.R. Police: Man armed with Taser kicked in door, attacked woman

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man is accused of forcing his way into a woman’s apartment Sunday and choking her.

Dominique Deshawn Murphy, 24, was armed with a stun gun when he went to the woman’s apartment in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue SE, kicked the door in, struck her with his fists and choked her, according to the criminal complaint. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Murphy also broke the woman’s phone when she tried to call for help, according to the complaint. Police estimated the phone’s value at $800.

Police said Murphy was at the apartment when officers arrived.

The complaint states Murphy admitted to kicking in the woman’s door because he was “mad” at her.

Murphy faces charges of first-degree burglary, assault causing bodily injury and third-degree criminal mischief.

