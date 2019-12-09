Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police looking for man who allegedly robbed convenience store at knifepoint

Kwik Shop at 1001 First St. SW, Cedar Rapids. (Google Street View image)
Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint Monday morning.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a black man, who was described as 5’6” to 5’10” with salt and pepper facial hair, walked into the Kwik Shop, at 1001 First Avenue SW. at about 10:40 a.m. and demanded the money from the register. Police said the suspect was allegedly armed with a knife.

Police said witnesses estimated the suspect was between the ages of 40 and 50, and said he was wearing a stocking cap.

Police said the man left in a light blue sedan. They did not specify how much money was stolen.

