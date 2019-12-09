Cedar Rapids police looking for man who allegedly robbed convenience store at knifepoint

Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint Monday morning.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a black man, who was described as 5’6” to 5’10” with salt and pepper facial hair, walked into the Kwik Shop, at 1001 First Avenue SW. at about 10:40 a.m. and demanded the money from the register. Police said the suspect was allegedly armed with a knife.

Police said witnesses estimated the suspect was between the ages of 40 and 50, and said he was wearing a stocking cap.

Police said the man left in a light blue sedan. They did not specify how much money was stolen.

