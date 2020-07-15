CRPD seeking 'person of interest' in Sunday shooting that seriously injured 23-year-old woman

Police said Wednesday that a person of interest has been identified in the July 12 shooting that left a 23-year-old woman seriously injured.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, investigators are seeking help locating 24-year-old Keenan Baker. Baker is described as a Black male, 5’9” in height, 185 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. Baker is believed to be in the Cedar Rapids metro area, police said.

Police ask that the public not approach or make contact with Baker.

Anyone with information regarding Baker’s whereabouts should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or 911, or contact their local law enforcement agency.

According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting at Oakland Court and Gardens apartments, 1500 Oakland Road NE, at 8:38 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, police said officers found a 23-year old female who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Based on preliminary information, police said the victim and a 24-year old man were engaged in an argument, during which the man shot the woman and fled the scene.

The incident appears to be one of domestic violence, police said. Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

