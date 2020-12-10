Public Safety

16-year-old boy arrested after gun found in his possession, police said

Cedar Rapids Police Department cruiser at night with emergency lights (Cropped CRPD photo from November 2019)
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy early Thursday morning after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 2600 block of Matthew Drive SW fore reports of suspicious activity.

The caller, police said, advised there were two individuals seen in the area using flashlights to look into vehicles.

Police said officers arrived in the area a short time later and located a garage door partially open in the 2700 block of Willow Street SW, as well as a vehicle that was parked in the driveway that had a window broken out and items missing.

At about the same time, another officer located a suspect in the 2600 block of Willow Street SW that matched the description of one of the individuals that was reportedly looking into vehicles with a flashlight.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year old male, was subsequently searched during which officers located a handgun in his possession. The handgun was reported stolen on September 7, 2020 from a residence in Cedar Rapids, police said.

The juvenile was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying a concealed weapon and interference with official acts. He was transported to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to state juvenile confidentiality laws, the police department said it is unable to release the identity of the juvenile.

A second suspect was not located. Police said an investigation into reported burglaries in the area is ongoing.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

