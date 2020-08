The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for a 13-year-old girl missing since yesterday afternoon.

Alivia Ann Harris, 13, was last seen at Tanager Place, 2309 C St. SW, at 3:45 p.m.

She is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 145 pounds. Alivia has a nose piercing and a scar on her cheek.

The notification also stated she has a history of suicide attempts.

If you have any information about Alivia’s current location, please contact Cedar Rapids police.