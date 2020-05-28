Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police investigating white supremacist sign found in NewBo

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are investigating reports that a sticker or sign promoting white nationalism was found stuck to a pole in the NewBo market area in southeast Cedar Rapids.

A complaint regarding the sticker was called in Tuesday night, police said. It was the first report of such a sign in the city, public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said. .

The sticker somewhat resembles an American flag and includes a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, directs people to a white nationalist website.

Buelow said a district lieutenant is investigating.

While a sticker or sign does constitute free speech, which is protected by the First Amendment, putting a sticker or sign on someone else’s property could constitute harassment and, if that property is damaged, could result in a criminal mischief charge, Buelow said.

Calls to the NewBo District and NewBo City Market Wednesday afternoon went unanswered.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

