Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police investigating second weekend shooting, no injuries reported

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a second shots fired incident that occurred over the weekend in northwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the police department, officers responded at 11:09 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Ninth Street NW.

No injuries were reported.

Police said investigators found shell casings at the scene and evidence that one shot sent a bullet through the front door of a residence.

Police declined to say whether Sunday’s incident is connected to the shooting that occurred on Saturday that left one person injured.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

