Man shot at gas station in NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning at a Kum & Go gas station in northeast Cedar Rapids, police say.

Cedar Rapids Public Safety Spokesperson Greg Buelow said officers were called at 7:52 a.m. to the Kum & Go at 3132 First Ave. NE near 32nd Street NE where they found a man in his 20s shot. The man was transported to a hospital, Buelow said. More details about his condition were not released.

Officers also found shell casings at the scene, Buelow said.

Police are continuing to investigate and are not releasing more details at this time.

