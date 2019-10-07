Cedar Rapids Police investigating after 32-year-old man assaulted with handgun

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was allegedly assaulted outside of his home in the 1200 block of Second Ave. SE.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the victim was struck several times in the head with a blunt object that investigators believe was a handgun.

Police said the victim and the suspect — believed to be a 20-year-old man who police have declined to identify — might have been fighting over a handgun that apparently discharged during the scuffle. No property or people were hit, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, including lacerations to the head.

The preliminary investigation indicated the assault was not a random act, police said, but rather the victim and suspect are acquainted.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

