Cedar Rapids police investigating armed robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police are investiging an armed robbery.

According to the department’s Facebook page, shortly after midnight Sunday a masked suspect wearing a red coat entered Kwik Shop, 2401 Center Point Road NE and displayed a gun. The suspect demanded cash and left with cash. No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

A K-9 officer unsuccessfully tracked the suspect and no arrests have been made. Evidence was collected from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME or send a text to CRIMES including a tip and 5227 in the body of the text. Tips leading to an arrest might be eligible for a reward.

